Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch lower; Lupin down 1%

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty settled at record highs, led by strong gains in market heavyweight RIL

Indian markets were off to a cautious start today, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 inching lower in early trade. Some profit-taking was seen in IT and banking stocks. Metal stocks extended gains today after surging on Tuesday. On the global front, Asian shares inched marginally higher today as optimism over the US-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China.

9:20 am: The Sensex was down 37 points at 38,858 while Nifty was off 18 points at 11,720.

8:35 am | Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today

US stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, boosted by an improved outlook on global trade after the US and Mexico struck a deal.

Asia markets traded in positive territory on Wednesday morning after Wall Street extended gains overnight — with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting another record high — as trade fears eased.

Airtel gets FDI clearance to offload 20% stake in DTH unit to Warburg Pincus

Bharti Airtel has received FDI clearance from the government for sale of 20% stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia to Warburg Pincus for $350 million, a source said.

RBI cancels licence of Tech Mahindra for issuing pre-paid cards

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday cancelled the licence of Tech Mahindra Limited to issue pre-paid cards following the voluntary surrender of authorisation by the Noida-based company.

Ruchi Soya sells over 1 crore shares in open market

Ruchi Soya Industries’ promoters have sold 1.06 crore shares, worth 3.18% stake, through open market transactions. even as Adani Wilmar Ltd and Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved battled to acquire the debt-ridden firm.

LIC board approves proposal to take 14.9% stake in IDBI Bank

The board of Life Insurance Corp of India has given an in principle approval to acquire 14.9% stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Vedanta bags 41 oil, gas blocks in maiden open acreage auction

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has bagged 41 out of 55 oil and gas exploration blocks offered in India’s maiden open acreage auction, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said

SBI plans to sell 3.89% stake in NSE

State Bank of India said it proposes to sell 3.89% stake in the National Stock Exchange of lndia Ltd (NSE) as part of capital raising exercise.

Jet Airways gets $300 million as lease incentives, debt from banks

Jet Airways said it has received an additional equity of $300 million in the form of advance lease incentives and borrowings from domestic banks.

(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)

With inputs from agencies