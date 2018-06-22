Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set weak opening as trade tensions persist
Asian markets edged lower, tracking losses in US stocks amid investor concerns about the trade dispute between the US and China. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Global equity markets are under selling pressure as trade war tensions between US and China escalated threatening growth outlook for global economy. SGX Nifty Futures were trading 0.20% lower, indicating weak opening for BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50. Asian stocks fell further, extending the worst week for regional equities since late March, amid concern global trade restrictions will curb growth, reported Bloomberg. Oil prices rose by more than 1% in early Asian trading amid uncertainty over whether Opec would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting beginning today in Vienna. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Stocks in focus today■ ICICI Bank Ltd has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approval to name independent director M. D. Mallya as the next chairman of India’s second largest private bank, whose board has been criticized for letting a crisis at the bank fester.■ Indiabulls Real Estate plans to raise Rs480 crore through issue of debentures on private placement basis. The issue will open on June 25 and the amount would be raised in one or more tranches, it added.■ Tata Motors plans to launch around 50 commercial vehicles (CVs) this fiscal as it looks to further consolidate its position in the segment, a top company official said.■ The initial public offering (IPO) of Railways consultancy firm RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Services Ltd) was fully subscribed on Day 2. The three-day IPO, which closes on Friday, received 5.24 crore bids against the total issue size of 2.52 crore, NSE data shows. ■ Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, a Gujarat-based infrastructure company, is looking to raise Rs1,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the current quarter, said two people close to the development.■ The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on both the plan placed before it by the resolution professional of Jyoti Structures Ltd and DBS Bank’s plea seeking that the resolution plan be rejected.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
- 8.43 am IST Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Thursday as fears of an impending trade war between the US and China dragged investor sentiment lower. Major Asian markets edged lower on Friday, tracking losses seen on Wall Street amid investor concerns about the trade dispute between the US and China.■ Markets regulator Sebi approved changes to takeover remargulations wherein entities would get additional time for upward revision of open offer price during share tendering period. Besides, buyback regulations would also be amended.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
