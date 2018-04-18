Opening bell: Asian markets edge up, Fortis gets another offer, ACC earnings today

Asian markets opened in green tracking the gains in the US stocks. Photo: Mint

Asian stocks track US market gains

Asian markets opened in green tracking the gains in the US stocks. Overnight strong corporate earnings helped US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,706 is up 1.07%.

Fosun Health Holdings makes an offer for Fortis

Adding to the list of bidders for Fortis Healthcare, Fosun Health Holdings Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong listed Fosun International, made a proposal for primary infusion at Rs156 a share, reports Business Standard.

Statoil eyes partnership with ONGC

Norway’s Statoil ASA may enter India’s upstream hydrocarbon sector in partnership with state-run ONGC for deep-water exploration, reports Mint.

Electrosteel Steels first to exit bankruptcy

Electrosteel Steels Ltd became the first of the large loan defaulters identified by the Reserve Bank of India to win approval to exit bankruptcy, reports Mint. The Vedanta Ltd’s resolution plan for the company was approved.

HDFC AMC net profit jumps 31% in FY18

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), a venture of HDFC Ltd, reported a 31% jump in net profit at Rs722.61 crore in 2017-18, reports PTI.

Marico to acquire stake in fitness app Revofit

Consumer packaged goods firm Marico Ltd said it will acquire up to a 22.5% stake in Revofit, a fitness and wellness solutions app. The company did not disclose the size of the investment.

ACC, MindTree earnings today

ACC Ltd, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd, Mastek Ltd, and MindTree Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the March quarter on Wednesday.