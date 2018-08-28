 Rupee strengthens against US dollar - Livemint
Rupee strengthens against US dollar

At 10:26 am, the rupee was trading at 70.07 a dollar, higher than its previous close of 70.16. The currency opened at 70.04 a dollar.

Last Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 10 36 AM IST
Ashwin Ramarathinam
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains from Asian equity markets. At 10:26 am, the rupee was trading at 70.07 a dollar, higher than its previous close of 70.16. The currency opened at 70.04 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.9%, from its Monday’s close of 7.89%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Sensex was up around 130 points and Nifty was trading around 11,730. Both the indices hit new highs in today’s trade.

So far this year, rupee has weakened 8.68% against the US dollar, while foreign investors have sold $311.72 million and $7.9 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean Won gained 0.378, Malaysian Ringgit 0.081%, Taiwan dollar 0.065%, Philippine Peso 0.043% and Indonesian Rupiah 0.041%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.207%, China Offshore 0.150%, Singapore Dollar 0.059%, China renminbi 0.032% and Thai Baht 0.018%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.846, up 0.07% from its previous close of 94.779.

First Published: Tue, Aug 28 2018. 10 36 AM IST
