Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed, RIL, Fortis, Tata Group in news
US stocks end lower; Asian markets see a mixed opening
US stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump taunted Russia on Twitter to “get ready” for a possible missile strike on Syria.
Asian stocks traded sideways on Thursday as investor confidence seen earlier in the week wavered overnight amid geopolitical tensions.
Reliance absorbs 3 units that own Jio apps, to build single media team
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has subsumed three wholly owned subsidiaries, which owned at least half-a-dozen Reliance Jio apps, into the parent company effective 1 April with the aim of building a single in-house media team.
IL&FS raising $1 billion infrastructure fund under its PE business
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Ltd is raising a new infrastructure fund, under its private equity business, with a target corpus of almost $1 billion, said a senior executive of the group.
Telecom firms ask Trai to review results of app tracking data speed
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), requesting it to rectify what it calls discrepancies in an official app measuring wireless data speeds.
Saudi Aramco partners Indian Oil, others to set up world’s largest refinery in Ratnagiri
The world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco, will partner with a consortium of Indian state-run companies to set up the largest global refinery and petrochemical complex at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra at an investment of $44 billion.
Day after TPG and Manipal sweeten Fortis offer, IHH plans fresh bid
A day after the TPG-Manipal Group sweetened its bid for Fortis Healthcare Ltd’s hospital assets, IHH Healthcare Bhd is preparing to formally approach the hospital operator with an offer.
Air India privatization: Tata group unlikely to bid as terms too onerous, says report
India’s steel-to-autos conglomerate Tata group, widely seen as a potential suitor for Air India, is unlikely to consider a bid for the state-run carrier as the government’s terms are just too onerous. Read more
SGX bypasses India ban, to continue trading Nifty futures by another name
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said it will list new India equity derivative products in June 2018, to provide market participants continuity with their India risk management exposures.
