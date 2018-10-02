What returns to expect on your investment
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods
Last Published: Tue, Oct 02 2018. 12 02 PM IST
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods.
First Published: Tue, Oct 02 2018. 12 02 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Facebook names Adam Mosseri head of Instagram, says CEO title only for founders
- What returns to expect on your investment
- Trump says ‘tariff king’ India wants trade deal with US to keep him ‘happy’
- Google ad chief Ramaswamy exits; search, AI veteran replaces him
- Asian shares fall; oil steadies near a 2014 high