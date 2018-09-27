Aavas Financiers share sale subscribed 97% on last day

At a price band of ₹818-821, the share sale received 97% subscriptions.

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aavas Financiers Ltd was close to fully subscribed on the last day, launched in a week that saw a meltdown in stocks of non-banking finance companies.

At a price band of ₹818-821, the share sale which aimed at raising up to ₹1,734 crore received 97% subscriptions (excluding the anchor portion) by 6pm, data from BSE and NSE showed.

“There has been a huge correction in NBFC space. There was hardly any interest from HNIs (high net worth individuals), and all this should reflect in the listing,” said Arun Kejriwal, director of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd.

Over the last week, Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd and PNB Housing Finance Ltd, have lost 52.48%, 29.21%, 26% and 24.6% respectively.