Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much?

A manager buys and sells scrips regularly, sometimes every day, to generate return. But when a manager buys and sells far too often, there is a problem.

A turnover ratio measures the extent to which a manager churns her portfolio. If the portfolio turnover is greater than 100%, that typically means the manager has churn the portfolio once completely.

A high turnover is not necessarily bad, but a consistently high turnover is not desirable unless the inherent strategy of the scheme calls for a high churn. Here are equities with the highest turnover.