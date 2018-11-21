Explained: What is phishing and how cyber criminals use it to trap you?

Those who are new to the cyber world are more prone to such traps.

One of the common methods cyber criminals employ to target victims is phishing. Here, a victim is trapped using fake emails or websites and is made to enter sensitive information.

A user is led to a fake website when she clicks on an email or a web link that appears to be genuine, but isn’t. The user is then tricked into entering sensitive information like login and other details such as address, contact number and date of birth that can be used to profile her.

This could lead to theft of crucial financial information as well as identity theft. Those who are new to the cyber world are more prone to such traps. So be careful before you click on attractive links that you get through SMSes, emails or WhatsApp forwards.