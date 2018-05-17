Opening bell: Asian stocks steady in morning trade; Tata Steel in focus

Asian markets are little changed in morning trade. Photo: Hindustan Times

Asian stocks steady in morning trade

Asian markets are little changed in morning trade. According to Reuters, MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. Overnight US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,722 is up 0.4%.

Tata Steel Q4 profit at Rs14,688 crore

Tata Steel Ltd was helped to a quarterly profit of Rs14,688 crore by a one-off pensions gain, in contrast with an Rs1,168 crore loss a year earlier, reports Reuters.

JSW Steel Q4 net profit rises three-fold

JSW Steel reported about three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, reports PTI. The consolidated revenue increased 16% from the year ago, the report adds.

Former promoter questions Fortis board

In a new twist to the ongoing Fortis Healthcare saga, former co-promoter Shivinder Singh in a letter to the board has raised objections to the way the bidding process has been run, reports The Economic Times.

Bajaj Finserv, Escorts, Voltas earnings today

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Escorts Ltd, and Voltas Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the March quarter today.