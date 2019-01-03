Analysts fear a SBI to happen with Bank of Baroda after the merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. https://t.co/U6gyNrA7xi— Livemint (@livemint) January 3, 2019
Markets LIVE: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty near 10750, Bank of Baroda up 3%
HUL, Cipla, Infosys, Asian paints and Bajaj Finance are top gainers, whereas ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, Tata Steel and Airtel lea losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 09 25 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.23 am ISTDena Bank shares slump 20%, Vijaya Bank down 7%, BoB shares gain 3%
- 9.13 am ISTRupee weakens for 2nd day against dollar
- 9.06 am ISTYen surge, algos set off ‘Flash-Crash’
- 8.55 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices down 1%; Gold, metals gain
- 8.50 am ISTSense, Nifty end 1% lower amid global market slump
- 8.43 am ISTAsian stocks mixed, US equity futures tumble
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined for a second straight day on Thursday amid mixed trends in Asian markets. Indian markets are likely to stay volatile as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings beginning next week. US stock futures fell on Thursday after a rare revenue warning from Apple Inc added to worries about slowing global growth. Chinese shares climbed. Japanese markets were closed for holidays but Nikkei futures dropped 1.8%. Oil prices fell by more than one percent on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.23 am IST Dena Bank shares slump 20%, Vijaya Bank down 7%, BoB shares gain 3%Dena Bank shares fell as much as 19.8% to Rs 14.35 per share. Vijaya Bank shares dropped 7.5% to Rs 47.20. Bank of Baroda gained 3.39% to Rs 123.40. All three banks announces swap ratios for their planned merger. Shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held. In case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares for every 1,000 shares of BoB.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee weakens for 2nd day against dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday weakened for a second session against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers amid mounting concern about the global outlook after Apple Inc. cut its revenue forecast. At 9.13am, the rupee was trading at 70.37 a dollar, down 0.22% from previous close of 70.17. It opened at 70.17. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.393% from its previous close of 7.355%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 0.86%, while foreign investors have bought $67.7 million in equities and sold $80.60 million in the debt markets.
- 9.06 am IST Yen surge, algos set off ‘Flash-Crash’The yen jumped almost 8 percent against the Australian dollar to its strongest since 2009, and surged 10 percent versus the Turkish lira. The Japanese currency rose at least 1 percent versus all its Group-of-10 peers, bursting through the 72 yen levels against the Aussie that has held through a trade war, a stock rout, Italy’s budget worries and Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Read: Japanese yen soars, Aussie dollar plunges in FX ‘flash crash
- 8.55 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices down 1%; Gold, metals gainOil prices fell amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019 just as crude supply is rising globally. US WTI crude oil futures were at $45.93 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.3%, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 36 cents, or 0.7%, at $54.55 per barrel.Gold prices inched up on Thursday as a dip in Asian equities and worries about a sharp global economic slowdown propelled demand for safer investments. Spot gold gained about 0.2% to $1,286.62 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest since June 15 at $1,290.09. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,288.80 per ounce.Metals: London copper and aluminium edged higher, recouping some of the previous session’s deep losses although concerns over economic growth in top consumer China kept a lid on prices. Three-month LME copper rose 0.5% to $5,871 a tonne, having slid more than 2% in the last session. The most-traded copper contract in Shanghai fell 1.3% to $6,881.90 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Sense, Nifty end 1% lower amid global market slumpIndian shares retreated on Wednesday, amid continuing weakness in global equities. The 30-share Sensex ended at 35,891.52, down 363.05 points or 1% while Nifty was at 10,792.50, down 117.60 points or 1.08%. Global markets slumped after evidence of slowing Chinese growth dashed investor hopes for an upbeat start to 2019. The disappointing data out of the world’s second-biggest economy appears to have dented investor optimism.
- 8.43 am IST Asian stocks mixed, US equity futures tumbleSuppliers to Apple Inc. in Asia tumbled with U.S. stock-index futures after the iPhone maker added to global growth concerns with a cut in its sales outlook. The yen surged and gold advanced as investors flocked to safe havens. Broader equity losses throughout the region were muted as U.S. stocks staged a rebound to finish slightly higher.Hang Seng Index added 0.1% as of 9:48 a.m. in Hong Kong. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.2%. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The MSCI Asia ex Japan Index lost 0.1%. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 08 44 AM IST