Gold prices rise sharply today, silver rates jump

Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,500 per 10 gm at the bullion market here, owing to increased buying by local jewellers amid positive trend overseas. Following the movement of gold, silver also jumped by Rs 125 to Rs 38,125 per kg on fresh buying by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to higher demand from local jewellers amid positive global markets.

Globally, gold traded higher by 0.31 per cent at $1,273.90 an ounce, while silver was up by 0.68 per cent at $14.94 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities gained Rs 100 each to Rs 32,500 and Rs 32,350 per 10 gm, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 300 in the previous two sessions.

Sovereign, however, traded flat at Rs 25,000 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready gained Rs 125 to Rs 38,125 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 140 to Rs 37,681 per kg.

Silver coins showed no change in prices and stood at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of Rs 100 pieces.

