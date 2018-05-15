#KarnatakaElection results LIVE: Congress leads in 59, BJP 58, JDS 30 seats, early trends show https://t.co/11pqxdplOl— Livemint (@livemint) May 15, 2018
Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 10,850 as Karnataka election results in focus
BSE Sensex trades higher by around 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10850. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, May 15 2018. 09 27 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Tuesday as investors are cautious ahead of Karnataka election results. According to exit polls, BJP set to win between 95 to 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Congress is seen getting 72 to 99 seats. Asian stocks trades lower, brushing off a firmer Wall Street lead and pausing a recent rally. The yield on government bonds surged for the fifth consecutive session to hit a three-year high after higher-than-expected inflation data increased prospects of a rate hike by RBI. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.23 am IST Karnataka election results LIVE: Congress leads in 70, BJP 69, JDS 32 seats at 9amThe Congress party is ahead in 70 seats, while the BJP is leading in 69 seats. The JDS is ahead in 32 seats. The Congress had won 122 seats in 2013 assembly elections. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by about 8,000 votes in Chamundeshwari seat
- 9.17 am IST Bond yield hits 3 year high, rupee trades lower against US dollarThe yield on government bonds surged for the fifth consecutive session to hit a three-year high after higher-than-expected inflation data increased prospects of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India earlier in the year. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.903%—a level last seen on 18 May 2015, up 7 basis points from its previous close of 7.825%. Bond prices have fallen more than 80 basis points in this period. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.Meanwhile, the rupee opened at a fresh 15-month low against US dollar. The home currency was at 67.69 a dollar, down 0.26% from its previous close of 67.52.
- 9.13 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian stocks pulled back on Tuesday, brushing off a firmer Wall Street lead and pausing a recent rally, as investors remained cautious about key economic and political risks, while supply concerns kept crude oil prices near 3-1/2-year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.65% after rising the previous day to its highest since late March. The index had rallied for three straight sessions prior to Tuesday.Australian stocks were down 0.35% after briefly touching a four-month high and South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.55%. Japan’s Nikkei was a shade lower, its surge to a three-month peak bogging down. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5%, pulling back from a two-month peak to snap a five-day winning run and Shanghai inched up 0.05%. (Reuters)
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 09 27 AM IST
