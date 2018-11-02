SBI debit cards that have more than Rs 20,000 daily ATM cash withdrawal limit

Customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has halved the daily cash withdrawal limit from ATMs for certain debit card holders to Rs 20,000 from Wednesday.The withdrawal limit has been curtailed on Classic and Maestro debit cards, held by a large number of the bank’s customers. “Daily cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro debit cards reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from 31st Oct 2018,” SBI said on its website. However, customers with other variants of SBI debit card can continue to enjoy higher daily withdrawal from ATMs.

Here are some of the ATM cash withdrawal limits applicable to other SBI cards

1. SBI Global International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

With SBI Global International Debit Card you get access to your account whenever and wherever you want. SBI Global Debit Card comes with an EMV Chip which provides additional security.

2. SBI Gold International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 50,000

SBI Gold International Debit Card can be used to purchase goods at merchant establishments, for making payment online and to withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe.

3. SBI Platinum International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 1,00,000

With SBI Platinum International Debit Card you can make payment online and withdraw cash in India as well as across the globe

4. sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card is a multi-purpose International Debit Card which comes with contactless technology. Contactless Debit Card is secured with a Contact & Contactless Chip along with Magstripe and NFC antenna. As contactless transactions require significantly less time compared to traditional card based transactions, these cards enhances the customer convenience, while at the same time enabling the merchants to process payments faster.

5. SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card acts as a payment-cum-access card at Mumbai Metro stations and also as a standard shopping-cum-ATM debit card.