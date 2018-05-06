Find the Mint Globetrotter Index here

iStock

It’s that time of the year again when schools are beginning to wind down, holiday plans are being made and teams in office are doing deals swapping days off with each for the summer break. For a bunch of the urban mass affluent Indian, Shimla and Manali have got swapped for Shanghai and Madrid. But even while money is less of a constraint today than it was 20 years go for the Indian traveller, the poor purchasing power of the rupee does rankle. But there are places where the rupee does go further than we thought.

Mint, in collaboration with HowIndiaLives.com, brings you a tool to make the cost comparison across 25 most-used tourist spends across 50 cities in the world.

We found that if going to Honolulu stay away from a cappuccino since it costs almost thrice as much as it does in Delhi. Or if going to ‘Frisco or Los Angeles, find relatives and friends to stay with, for hotel costs are four times as much as what it costs in Delhi. But when in Prague, tank up on the beer, it is actually cheaper than in Delhi! Below is an interactive calculator where you can compare two cities across the 25 tourist spends. Look for this index again just before the next big break six months later.

Look out for a special graphic each week in Mint Money pages that keeps you counting the costs through the year.