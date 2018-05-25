Opening bell: Asia opens lower; Bank of Baroda, Idea, Sun Pharma in focus

US stocks closed lower Thursday after President Donald Trump announced that the highly-anticipated summit next month with North Korea was cancelled. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets see subdued opening

US stocks closed lower Thursday after President Donald Trump announced that the highly-anticipated summit next month with North Korea was cancelled. Taking cues from US stocks, Asian markets traded lower Friday in morning trade.

Govt push for merger of Vodafone-Idea: new entity can pay all dues

The government has allowed the merged entity of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd to clear dues related to spectrum charges and licence fees, a departure from the telecom department’s earlier stand that the merger will be approved subject to the payment of all dues.

Manipal-TPG extends validity of its revised offer for Fortis

The Manipal-TPG combine has said it has extended the validity of its modified offer for Fortis Healthcare to 6 June.

Govt seeks $3.8 billion from RIL, ONGC, Shell

The government has reiterated a demand for $3.8 billion dollars from Reliance Industries, Shell and ONGC following an English court ruling over government share from the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields in western offshore.

NCLAT refuses to allow second round of bidding for Bhushan Power and Steel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to entertain a second round of bidding for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, following a “suggestion” by the committee of creditors (CoC) of the debt-laden company.

Competition commission orders probe against Grasim Industries

The Competition Commission has ordered a probe against Aditya Birla group firm Grasim Industries for alleged abuse of dominant position with regard to the sale of viscose staple fibre (VSF).

Bank credit grows at 12.64%, deposits at 7.61%

Banks’ credit grew by 12.64% year-on-year to Rs8,551,099 crore in the fortnight ended 11 May 2018, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Reliance Industries unit invests Rs10 crore in KareXpert Technologies

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has made an investment of Rs10 crore in KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd, an early-stage digital healthcare technology platform, reports Mint.

Sterlite protests land a blow to Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s ambitions

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal often talks about his dream to turn his London-listed company Vedanta Resources Plc into a global resources giant. He has already bought stakes in big mining companies, such as Anglo American Plc, and says he plans to spend at least $1 billion on investments in Africa.

Earnings corner

Bank of Baroda, Cadila Healthcare, Indian Hotels, India Cement, NBCC and Sun Pharma are among the companies that will be announcing their March quarter earnings today.