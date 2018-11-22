Top gainers and losers today: IT stocks lead gains, OMCs top losers

Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Shares of IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra were leading gains on key indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 by rising over 2%. Indiabulls Housing Finance (2.8%), Yes Bank (1.6%), HCL Technologies (1.4%) Adani Ports (1.3%) and Reliance Industries (0.8%) were other top gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, which fell over 2%, and oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), which declined up to 2.5%, were top loser on the two indices. Coal India, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among other major losers and fell over 1%.

Outside the Sensex and the Nifty 50, the BSE 500 has Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals (16.37%), Indian Hotels (5.1%), Jindal Saw (7%), Security and Intelligence Services India (9.4%), and ITDC (5.3%) as lead gainers. Indian Hotels shares hit over 5-month high after brokerage Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with “buy” call. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals rose after the company said the normal operations had resumed fully as the IT team left the company’s offices

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission (4%), Max India (3%), GE T&D India (2.7%), ITI Ltd (2.6%) and Hindustan Construction (2.5%) declined most on the index.

The Indian benchmark Sensex index rose over 100 points led by gains in IT and FMCG stocks. NSE’s Nifty 50 also gained in the opening hours and traded above the 10,600 level. Gains were, however, limited following weak global cues. Asian equity benchmarks traded mixed. Japanese and Australian stocks climbed while Chinese and Korean shares fell.

At 10.50am, the BSE Sensex traded 82.80 points, or 0.24%, up at 35,282.60, while the Nifty 50 rose 20.40 points, or 0.19%, to 10,620.45.