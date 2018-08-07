Rupee inches lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally weaker against the US dollar amid continued trade war concern and political uncertainty in UK. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.05% from its previous close of 68.89. The currency opened at 68.91 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.765%, from its Monday’s close of 7.767%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.41% or 156 points to 37,847.90. Since January, it has gained 10.7%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%. However, Thai baht was up 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.332, down 0.03% from its previous close of 95.358.