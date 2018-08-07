 Rupee inches lower against US dollar - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.05% from its previous close of 68.89

Last Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 10 28 AM IST
Ravindra N. Sonavane
So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters
So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally weaker against the US dollar amid continued trade war concern and political uncertainty in UK. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.05% from its previous close of 68.89. The currency opened at 68.91 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.765%, from its Monday’s close of 7.767%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.41% or 156 points to 37,847.90. Since January, it has gained 10.7%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%. However, Thai baht was up 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.332, down 0.03% from its previous close of 95.358.

First Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 09 12 AM IST
Topics: Rupee US dollar Rupee US dollar exchange rate today US dollar rupee exchange rate today trading

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »