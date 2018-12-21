Sensex, Nifty dive over 1% on weak global cues

At 2.35pm, the Sensex was trading at 35,800.39, down 631.28 points, or 1.73%, while the Nifty 50 stood at 10,757, falling 194.70 points, or 1.78%. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Indian markets fell over 1.5% on Friday tracking a sell-off in global equity markets amid rising concerns over global economic growth for next year. At 2.35pm, the Sensex was trading at 35,800.39, down 631.28 points, or 1.73%, while the Nifty 50 stood at 10,757, falling 194.70 points, or 1.78%. On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that there was “significant uncertainty” about future rate hikes, pointing to weakness in financial markets and a moderating growth outlook.

Global markets were also worried due to a rising threat of US government shutdown added to existing concerns. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced his resignation on Thursday, citing differences over policy with President Donald Trump.

Domestically, markets were cautious on the expectations that the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party may announce more populist measures to woo voters ahead of general elections next year, after they lost three state elections – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Last week, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have announced farm loan waivers. Gujarat government has waived around Rs 625 crore electricity bills of farmers and the residential units.

“States, who have announced farm loan waivers recently, can limit the adverse impact on their states’ fiscal health. In case the entire farm loan waiver is accounted for in the current fiscal year, it may lead to a sharp increase in debt/deficit and/or a sharp reduction in capital expenditure, which will adversely impact the productive capacity/growth potential of the states in the medium term”, said rating firm India Ratings & Research in a 19 December note.

The government already exceeded its budgeted annual deficit in October, any such announcement like farm loan or tax cut may lead to fiscal slippage, analyst expects. Fiscal deficit—the gap between the government’s revenue and expenditure—stood at Rs 6.48 lakh crore at the end of October. That’s 103.9% of the budgeted estimate of Rs 6.24 lakh crore for 2018-19. The gap had stood at 96.1% in October last year.

“Going forward, we expect growth to slow further as tightening financial conditions and cautiousness ahead of general elections weigh on business sentiment. In the Dec ’18 monetary policy review, the Monetary Policy Committee retained its growth forecast of 7.4% for FY19. However, we believe growth could be much lower. While growth in H1FY19 averaged 7.65%, we expect H2FY19 growth to come in below 7%, taking the full-year average to 7.2% In FY20, real GDP growth is likely to pick up to ~7.4%. The driver of this growth is likely to be services sector while growth in industry and agriculture is expected to be subdued” said ICICI Securities in a 18 December note.