Rupee edges lower against dollar on RBI minutes, Fed decision

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, but was not as dovish in its outlook for 2019 as some traders had anticipated. The Reserve Bank of India’s MPC minutes that showed higher inflation and downside risk to growth also dampened the sentiment. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 70.54 a dollar, down 0.19% from its previous close of 70.40. The currency opened at 70.66 and touched a high and a low of 70.53 and 70.68 respectively.

The government 10-year bond yield was at 7.245% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.22%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.01% or 3.03 points to 36481.30.

The Fed went ahead with a widely expected quarter-point rate increase, but policy makers scaled back the number of hikes they expect next year from three to two. Analyst expects that markets are disappointed because fed had not signaled that it was finished rasing rates.

According to RBI minutes, a majority of members cited upside risks to inflation and emerging downside risks to growth for keeping unchanged policy rates. The members also flagged a possibility of fiscal slippage influencing the inflation outlook, heightening market volatility and crowding out of private investment.

“With a new RBI governor in place, the composition of the MPC will turn less hawkish at the next meeting in February. However, with the majority of the remaining five MPC members still concerned about upside risks to inflation and sanguine about the growth outlook, we think a rate cut in February can be largely ruled out”, said Nomura Research in a note to its investors.

“We disagree with the MPC’s optimistic growth assessment and its concerns that upside inflation risks will materialise. We continue to believe tighter financial conditions, weak global growth and the negative fiscal impulse will slow GDP growth towards 6.0-6.5% in H1 2018, from 7.1% in Q3 2018. Weak growth amid easing input cost pressures should keep inflation ~4% in 2019. We expect monetary policy to take a dovish tilt, starting with a change in policy stance back to ‘neutral’ in February or April, followed by a 25bp rate cut in Q3, though risk of an earlier cut is rising, owing to lower oil prices and a neutral-to-dovish bias of the new RBI governor, who we believe will also be more accommodative on banking regulations” Nomura Research added.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 9%, while foreign investors have sold $4.44 billion and $7.34 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.