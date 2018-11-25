Top six companies lose Rs 74,034 crore in market cap last week

The market valuation of TCS slumped Rs 25,140.37 crore to Rs 6,81,151.63 crore at close on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies declined by Rs 74,034.26 crore last week, led by IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which took the largest hit of Rs 25,140.37 crore. For the trading week ended Thursday, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HUL, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India were on the gainer’s side.

Stock markets were closed Friday for ‘Gurunanak Jayanti’.

The market valuation of TCS slumped Rs 25,140.37 crore to Rs 6,81,151.63 crore at close on Thursday. The m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 15,614.92 crore to Rs 6,99,044.08 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 13,103.81 crore to Rs 2,71,037.19 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation tumbled Rs 9,818.94 crore to Rs 2,26,607.06 crore and that of SBI went down by Rs 6,871.16 crore to Rs 2,52,208.84 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 3,485.06 crore to Rs 3,62,502.94 crore.

On the other hand, ITC added Rs 5,192.92 crore to Rs 3,43,374.92 crore in its m-cap.

Maruti’s valuation advanced by Rs 2,353.81 crore to Rs 2,23,839.81 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 1,899.11 crore to Rs 5,45,035.11 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC went up by Rs 1,754.38 crore to Rs 3,21,993.38 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Maruti in that order.

Over the last week, the BSE 30-share index fell by 476.14 points to close at 34,981.02 on Thursday.