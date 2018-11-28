US markets: Tech lifts stocks, treasuries fall before Jerome Powell’s speech

Salesforce.com surged after reporting strong third-quarter results, lifting investor confidence in the economy and helping to push the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. Photo: Bloomberg

London/New York: US stocks advanced for a third day amid solid earnings from a giant cloud-computing firm, though gains were tempered as investors awaited developments in the trade war and a speech from the Federal Reserve chairman.

Salesforce.com surged after reporting strong third-quarter results, lifting investor confidence in the economy and helping to push the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. The 10-year Treasury yield edged higher and the dollar was steady before a speech by the Fed’s Jerome Powell at noon New York time that traders will scour for hints on the whether the central bank will stick to a path of gradual rate hikes next year. West Texas crude dropped below $52 a barrel.

In Europe, shares rose with help from retailers, while the pound advanced as UK Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to back down in a key Brexit battle with Parliament. Emerging-market shares climbed. Bitcoin rose above $4,000 after plunging earlier in the week.

The debate on the pace of monetary policy tightening in the US next year has intensified this week ahead of Powell’s speech that will be parsed for any hints on prospects for a pause in rate increases next year. On the outlook for trade, a lot also rides on the meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina. Trump is open to a deal with China but is ready to impose more tariffs if the upcoming talks don’t yield progress, Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, told reporters Tuesday.

“Right now is a big week for macro just because earnings season has wrapped up at this point and there’s a lot of focus, of course, leading up to this highly-anticipated G-20 summit this weekend,” Emily Roland, head of capital markets research at John Hancock Investments, said during an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “The Fed’s the other big piece. That’s really going to be the big story in 2019. All eyes will be on Powell today during this lunch presentation. It appears that the Fed is going to continue to put the brakes on in 2019.”