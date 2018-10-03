Rupee crosses 73 mark against US dollar for first time

So far this year, the rupee has declined over 12% against the US dollar. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened past the 73 mark against the US dollar for the first time today after crude oil prices surged near $85 barrel, a four-year high. At 9.15 am, the rupee was trading at 73.28 a dollar, down 0.45% from its Monday’s close of 72.91. The home currency opened at 73.25 per dollar and touched a fresh low of 73.34. On Tuesday, markets were closed on account of public holiday.

Traders are concerned that rising oil prices may led to a fiscal slippage, increase inflationary pressures and raise prospects of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its October monetary policy review.

Analysts see a near-term upside to crude prices, given a tightening global oil market amid expected reduction in oil exports from Iran due to the US sanctions, persisting decline in Venezuelan production and a slowdown of growth in the US production due to mid-stream bottlenecks.

“With crude prices likely to remain (higher), we reiterate our concerns on the Indian macro, especially, on deteriorating external sector balance, upside risks to inflation, risks of fiscal slippage, and INR depreciation,” said Kotak Economic Research report in a 27 September note.

Bond prices wiped out all the Monday’s gains as sentiments were tempered ahead of the widely expected rate hike during the forthcoming monetary policy committee meet. The external headwinds in the form of surging crude prices and a depreciating rupee continue to be the key concerns for the bond markets, Edelweiss Securities said in a note.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.052%, higher than its previous close of 7.988%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are now cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy review outcome on Friday. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 14 expect RBI to raise repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.75%. Only one economist expects a 50-basis-point hike to 7%.

Benchmark Sensex was down nearly 100 points in early trade.

So far this year, the rupee has declined over 12%, while foreign investors have sold $2.01 billion and $7.11 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.27%, Japanese yen 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, China renminbi was up 0.31%, Philippines peso 0.17%, South Korean won 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.312, down 0.20% from its previous close of 95.507.