Sebi calls for bigger, cleaner and safer markets

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday called for bigger, cleaner and safer markets and enhancing overall governance standards in the market for issuers, intermediaries and market infrastructure providers.

The market regulator said the call on recommendations made by the Fair Market Conduct Committee to strengthen the rules to deter financial crimes such as frauds, market manipulations and insider trading, would be taken soon. “We are also equally committed to ensure clean and safe markets. We are duty bound to ensure that the market mechanism is not misused or manipulated by unscrupulous elements,” Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said. “The Fair Market Conduct Committee constituted by Sebi had submitted its recommendations, which were also put in public domain seeking comments. A view on these recommendations will be taken soon,” he added.

He said manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage of the volatility in the stock market, which has plunged by around 900 points in the last two days due to a combination of global and domestic factors impacting investor sentiment. “Domestic markets are volatile, but they are globally volatile too. Our risk management economics are in place and manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage.”

He warned that the increase in oil prices, tighter global financial conditions, spillover risks from a global trade conflict and rising regional geopolitical tensions were some of the potential economic risks for the country, despite a positive economic growth outlook. Tyagi also said the objectives of improving ease of doing business and maintaining market integrity needed to be properly balanced.

The Sebi chairman said continued investor confidence was a crucial factor in attracting more investors to the securities market, and right governance framework and a transparent and clean market went a long way in meeting these expectations of investors at large.