Bajaj Finance surpasses Axis Bank in m-cap ranking

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose by 3.58% to settle at Rs2,338 on BSE.

New Delhi: Bajaj Finance has surpassed Axis Bank in terms of market capitalisation, following a surge in its share price which hit a 52-week high during the day on Friday.

At the end of session on Friday, market valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at Rs1,34,952.29 crore, which was Rs227.16 crore more than that of Axis Bank’s Rs 1,34,725.13 crore m-cap.

During the day, it surged 3.86% to Rs 2,344.50—its 52-week high. Axis Bank gained 2.22% to end at Rs524.65. Intra-day, it went up by 2.48% to Rs526.

At present, Bajaj Finance is at 18th place in the overall m-cap ranking on BSE. It is ahead of blue chips such as NTPC, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Zinc and Asian Paints.

So far this year, shares of Bajaj Finance have gained nearly 33%, while Axis Bank has lost nearly 7%.

Tata Consultancy Services is the country’s most-valued firm with a market cap of Rs6,93,661.25 crore, followed by Reliance Industries Rs6,41,381 crore, HDFC Bank Rs5,41,954.92 crore, Hindustan Unilever Rs3,47,975.71 crore and ITC Rs3,23,596.88 crore in the top five list.