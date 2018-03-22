Live now
Market Live: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty below 10,150 dragged by banking stocks
BSE Sensex trades lower by 30 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,150. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- 1.32 pm ISTMarket update
- 1.28 pm ISTAsian stocks mixed
- 1.25 pm ISTDish TV India, Videocon D2H completes merger
- 12.20 pm ISTMarket update
- 12.17 pm ISTAIA Engineering declares Rs8 interim divident
- 12.13 pm ISTCox and Kings unit sells stake in Prometheon Holdings UK
- 11.32 am ISTBandhan Bank sets issue price at Rs375
- 11.30 am ISTBrooks Labs gets WHO-GMP certificate
- 11.27 am ISTITI shares rise 5%
- 10.50 am ISTMarket update
- 10.48 am ISTONGC shares rise 2%
- 10.42 am ISTHCC shares sink 12% on report of possible bankruptcy of unit Lavasa
- 10.40 am ISTSBI shares decline on report of Rs842.15 crore fraud
- 9.45 am ISTMarket update
- 9.43 am ISTSun Pharma shares gain after USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis drug
- 9.40 am ISTOil equipment companies trade higher as oil prices surge
- 9.37 am ISTFertiliser stocks trade higher
- 9.35 am ISTUS Fed goes for 25bps rate hike in Jerome Powell’s 1st meeting as chairman
- 9.33 am ISTRupee strengthens against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks, ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts and after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates while retaining its view for three hikes this year. The Fed raised interest rates and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signalling growing confidence that US tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation and lead to more aggressive tightening in future. Domestically, traders are also awaiting cues from the roll-over of monthly derivatives contracts later in the day. (Reuters) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 1.28 pm IST Asian stocks mixedChina stocks fell as investors digested the impact of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and as concerns over a potential trade war between the world’s largest and second-largest economies intensified. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.5%, while the CSI300 index was down 1%. Meanwhile elsewhere in Asia, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.0%. (Reuters)
- 11.32 am IST Bandhan Bank sets issue price at Rs375Bandhan Bank Ltd has set the issue price for its initial public offering at Rs375, Reuters reports. The Rs4,470 crore Bandhan Bank IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 14.6 times. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank’s tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements of the bank.
- 10.50 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 126.40 points, or 0.38%, to 33,262.58, while the Nifty 50 rose 34.50 points, or 0.34%, to 10,189.75. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, energy, consumer durables and FMCG traded higher, whereas power, utilities and metal traded lower. ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and RIL were top gainers, while Tata Steel, Wipro, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were among the major losers.
- 10.42 am IST HCC shares sink 12% on report of possible bankruptcy of unit LavasaHCC Ltd shares fell 12% to Rs25.45. According to DNA newspaper, Lavasa Corp Ltd, arm of HCC, is planning to declare bankruptcy and considering approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) owing to challenges faced in raising money for project completion.
- 9.43 am IST Sun Pharma shares gain after USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis drugShares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose 3% to Rs520 after the company said it has received USFDA approval for an innovative medicine, marking a milestone in the company’s bid to diversify out of generic drugs by building a portfolio of novel ones protected by patents. Sun Pharma’s drug Ilumya was approved by the US regulator to treat adults with moderate to severe cases of the skin condition plaque psoriasis, who are also candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy
- 9.37 am IST Fertiliser stocks trade higherFertiliser stocks trading higher. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 4%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains 3%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 1%, National Fertilizers 3%, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 3%, Mangalore Chemicals 1.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 1%
- 9.35 am IST US Fed goes for 25bps rate hike in Jerome Powell’s 1st meeting as chairmanUS Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook.
- 9.33 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollarThe Indian rupee and Asian currencies on Thursday strengthened against US dollar after the Federal Reserve stuck to its outlook of three rate hikes this year. The rupee opened at 65.12 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 65.14 a dollar, up 0.11% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.21. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.573% compared to its previous close of 7.583%
