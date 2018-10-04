Why the liquidity metric of an asset class really matters

An asset or security is considered liquid if it is easy to get cash for its value. Photo: iStock

It's often said that the Indian bond market suffers from lack of liquidity but what does liquidity mean? It is the ease with which any financial security and physical asset can be bought and sold.

An asset or security is considered liquid if it is easy to get cash for its value. In case of physical assets, gold is liquid given the ease with which you can sell your gold holdings in a jewellery shop or a bank. On the other hand, real estate is not a liquid asset as it takes time to find a buyer; it could be months before you are able to sell your real estate holding.

In financial securities like stocks and bonds, liquidity depends on the state of the capital market segment, among other things. For example, in India, the bond market is not very liquid; you may not be able to exit your bonds immediately as there are relatively fewer participants in this segment.

You can judge the liquidity in a capital market by the number of participants willing to buy and sell at any point in time and the price at which they will do so. If there are many buyers and sellers and their prices converge, it means the market is liquid. In the stock market, unlike large-cap stocks for which at any given point in time there are several buyers and sellers, there are fewer takers for small-cap stocks, especially when the quantity is large and, hence, they are considered low on the liquidity metric.