Gold prices fall today but silver bucks trend

New Delhi:Gold prices fell ₹40 to ₹30,660 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday, tracking a a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from the local jewellers.

However, silver advanced by ₹50 to ₹39,050 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units.

Global gold prices hit 17-month lows on Monday, as investors sought refuge in US Treasuries amid a financial market rout triggered by a crashing Turkish lira.

Investors traditionally use gold as a means of preserving the value of their assets during times of political and economic uncertainty and inflation.

But it has this year failed to benefit as investors made a beeline for US Treasuries, seen as the ultimate safe haven, which meant they had to buy dollars.

Traders said weak demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market weighed on the gold prices.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by ₹40 each to ₹30,660 and ₹30,510 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold had climbed by ₹180 in Saturday’s trade. Sovereign, however, remained flat at ₹24,600 per piece of 8 gram.

On the other hand, silver ready advanced by ₹50 to ₹39,050 per kg and weekly-based delivery by ₹85 to ₹38,050 per kg. Silver coins, however, dropped by ₹1,000 to ₹73,000 for buying and ₹74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In global markets, gold dropped 0.8% to $1,201.54 an ounce, its lowest since March 2017. US gold futures were down 0.83% at $1,208.60 an ounce. The lira has tumbled on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.

“The safe-haven demand that has been triggered by the crisis in Turkey is going into the dollar rather than gold, which has been a trend going on for a while now,” said Capital Economics analyst Simona Gambarini.

Meanwhile, platinum prices headed towards the 10-year lows below $800 an ounce seen last month, due to a glut of metal.

