Why you need to create a separate emergency fund
As a rule of thumb, advisors suggest keeping at least six months’ worth of expenses aside as emergency fund
An emergency fund is an accumulated pool of money that you can use towards any unforeseen contingencies that may arise. There are sudden large spends which can be catered to via adequate insurance like medical expenses, car damage and theft. However, there are other emergencies like job loss or sudden large sum of money that your family member needs which you cannot cater for other than from your savings.
ALSO READ: 5 mistakes you should avoid when setting financial goals
Unless you have systematically put aside an amount earmarked for such situations, you will have to dive into your long-term savings, which can upset your financial goals.
As a rule of thumb, advisors suggest keeping at least six months’ worth of expenses aside as emergency fund. This amount can be kept in a liquid fund. Some even prefer to move it to a separate savings bank account so that it is not accessible for daily use.
More From Money »
- What happens if a bank branch is merged with another
- Opinion | Decisions by top few can change fates of many
- We buy more shoes during online sales
- Real estate sector to chart new growth story, will grow 35% annually in next 5 years: Niranjan Hiranandani
- Bitcoin struggles for survival in India after RBI clampdown
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Hindustan Zinc dividend payout offsets dull Q2 results
- Q2 results no blockbuster for Inox Leisure as margins disappoint
- NBFC scare shaves 8.5% of IndusInd Bank share price
- Q2 results portent a dull Diwali for paint stocks investors
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end