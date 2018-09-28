For some, the allure of state-run defence companies is the guaranteed flow of ordershttps://t.co/mqbVRzkJKU— Livemint (@livemint) September 28, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, turn negative; Yes Bank shares fall 8%
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 11,000. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Sep 28 2018. 09 47 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.47 am ISTYes Bank shares fall over 5%
- 9.38 am ISTInfibeam shares tank 54%
- 9.25 am ISTYes Bank shares extend losses, fall 9% today
- 9.14 am ISTRupee rises against dollar
- 9.07 am ISTThe good news in Garden Reach Shipbuilders IPO under-subscription
- 8.58 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices edge up; gold, other metals fall
- 8.48 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 erased all opening gains and traded lower on Friday following losses in auto and housing finance stocks. Asian stocks rounded out a volatile month with gains, with Japanese shares outperforming thanks to a slide in the yen to the weakest level this year. Shares in Hong Kong and Australia also gained, with Chinese shares nudging higher. Oil prices inched up on Friday, with investors trying to gauge the potential impact on supply from looming U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains from Asian currency market. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.47 am IST Yes Bank shares fall over 5%Jet Airways shares fell as much as 5.09% to Rs 173.35 per share on BSE as the airline informed its lenders that worsening macroeconomic conditions were beyond the company’s control and the profitability targets, as per the covenant with the lenders, are likely to be missed, reported Mint. Responding to the concerns raised by its overseas lenders, Jet Airways’ chief executive, Vinay Dube, in a letter said that in case the airline failed to infuse funds through the stake sale in JetPrivilege and equity infusion by 31 March, it would make efforts to obtain a bridge loan from investors, added the report, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, requesting anonymity. Read more
- 9.25 am IST Yes Bank shares extend losses, fall 9% todayYes Bank shares dives as much as 9.22% to Rs 184.45 per share on BSE. The bank on Thursday said it has not indulged in any window dressing of its corporate accounts to conceal non-performing assets (NPAs). “The bank has not entered into any transactions with the intent to do any window dressing of corporate accounts to conceal NPA status,” Yes Bank said in response to a query by the National Stock Exchange if the bank had indulged in window dressing to hide bad loans. In the previous session, the Yes Bank stock closed 9.14% lower at ₹203.20 on BSE.Also Read: Yes Bank erodes nearly half of its market value in five weeks
- 9.14 am IST Rupee rises against dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains from Asian currency market. At 09.08am, the rupee was trading at 72.53 a dollar, up 0.09% from its previous close of 72.60. The currency opened at 72.52 a dollar, touching a high 72.52 and a low 72.59. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.019%, from its Thursday’s close of 8.027%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.93%, the worst performer among Asian currencies. Foreign investors have sold $1.92 billion and $9.42 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST The good news in Garden Reach Shipbuilders IPO under-subscriptionTaking refuge in the company’s strong order book and prospects, the government sought to force through Garden Reach’s share sale process. But with the bitter experience of HAL still fresh, investors ignored the defence shipbuilder
- 8.58 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices edge up; gold, other metals fallOil prices inched up, with investors trying to gauge the potential impact on supply from looming U.S. sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. The most-active Brent crude futures contract, for December, had risen 18 cents, or 0.22%, to $81.56 per barrel. US futures were up 21 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $72.33 per barrel, on track for a weekly gain.Shanghai aluminium prices dropped for a fourth session and were on course for their steepest monthly drop since March after China decided not impose blanket cuts on industrial output in 28 northern cities this winter. Shanghai aluminium fell as much as 1.5% to 14,275 yuan ($2,073.02) a tonne. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% to $6,199 a tonne.Gold prices held close to near six-week lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve’s resolve for steady interest rate hikes over the next year. Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,183.58. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,187.30 an ounce. Reuters
- 8.48 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The S&P 500 rose for the first time in five days on Thursday as gains in Apple led tech shares higher. Asia markets were largely in positive territory on Friday morning, following the rebound of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street overnight.■ Cash-strapped Jet Airways (India) Ltd has informed lenders that it will raise about ₹3,500 crore over the next six months through a stake sale in its loyalty programme and infusion of fresh funds into the company.■ IL&FS Financial Services said it has defaulted on seven fresh payment obligations worth ₹395.46 crore. The company was unable to service its obligations in respect of bank loans (including interest), term deposit and short term deposit, it said in a regulatory filing.■ One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, has raised $300 million from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., according to regulatory documents sourced from Paper.vc.■ The initial public offering (IPO) of Aavas Financiers Ltd was close to fully subscribed on the last day, launched in a week that saw a meltdown in stocks of non-banking finance companies.■ Accenture Plc’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday as investments in its fast-growing digital and cloud services businesses paid off.■ Investors in Yes Bank Ltd lost at least RS.43,000 crore of their wealth in merely five weeks over uncertainty about the bank’s performance and its next boss after the Reserve Bank of India refused to reappoint current CEO Rana Kapoor for three years. ■ Reliance Communications Ltd., the telecommunications company that’s offloading most of its assets to a rival, is in talks to sell a controlling stake in what will remain after it exits India’s consumer wireless business.■ With the US sanctions on Iran looming, Moody’s Investors Service has estimated an around $500 million decline in earnings for Indian state-owned refiners, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), on account of substituting crude oil imports from the Persian Gulf country. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 28 2018. 08 48 AM IST