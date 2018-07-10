Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; IT, banking stocks lead
Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank are among the top gainers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 10 2018. 12 00 PM IST
Highlights
- 12.00 pm ISTTata Motors group’s global wholesales up 12%
- 11.48 am ISTWeak Q1 for Cadila, Lupin; improving trends for Cipla, Sun Pharma, says Credit Suisse
- 11.35 am ISTIT stocks trade higher
- 11.22 am ISTSensex rises over 200 points
- 11.15 am ISTTCNS Clothing IPO to open from 18-20 July
- 10.38 am ISTSteel Strips Wheels shares rise 4%
- 9.50 am ISTHCL Tech shares rise over 2% on share buyback proposal
- 9.33 am ISTTCS shares rise ahead of Q1 earnings today
- 9.20 am ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.15 am ISTRupee opens lower in opening trade
- 8.55 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for the second straight session on Tuesday as investors are focusing on corporate earnings with Indian IT major TCS reporting its June 2018 quarter results today. Asian shares rallied for a third session as hopes for upbeat corporate earnings buoyed US stocks. Oil prices gained on supply disruptions in Canada and Libya and ahead of looming sanctions on Iran. The Indian rupee was trading weaker against US dollar in the opening trade ahead of key consumer price inflation data. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 12.00 pm IST Tata Motors group’s global wholesales up 12% Tata Motors group’s global wholesales rose 12% to 100,135 units in June compared to a year ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in June 2018 were at 44,229 units, up 53% from June 2017. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles were up 8% at 55,906 units. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 37,490 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,354 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 27,136 vehicles. Tata Motors shares were trading 0.55% up at Rs274.85.
- 11.48 am IST Weak Q1 for Cadila, Lupin; improving trends for Cipla, Sun Pharma, says Credit SuisseWeak Q1 expected for Cadila, Lupin; improving trends for Cipla, Sun Pharma, says Credit SuisseApril-June quarter should be weak for Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Lupin Ltd with sharp declines in US sales quarter over quarter, said Credit Suisse. Cadila’s US sales expected to decline 20% due to seasonality impact of Tamiflu drug and market share loss to Teva on Lialda, which is used to treat inflammatory bowel disease, added the brokerage.Credit Suisse also noted that Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Cipla Ltd should report sequentially improving margins with higher contribution from domestic business. India sales growth for Cipla expected to be 25% year over year on low base of goods and services tax, while US sales should grow 3% with increasing market share in asthma-related drug Pulmicort and anti-cancer chemotherapy drug Decitabine, it said.For Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, suboxone should mask off weakness in base business, noted Credit Suisse. It expects “lacklustre” quarter for Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, while higher Unichem Laboratories Ltd growth and margins expected for Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Nifty Pharma index was down 4% this year as of Friday, compared with 2% gain in broader Nifty 50 index.(Reuters)
- 11.15 am IST TCNS Clothing IPO to open from 18-20 JulyTCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd said its initial public offering will be open from 18-20 July. The women’s branded apparel maker had filed draft papers for the IPO in February, wherein existing shareholders plans to sell more than 1.57 crore shares. The company sells its products under the brands ‘W’, ‘Aurelia’ and ‘Wishful’. Little over 1.57 crore shares are to be offloaded through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with market regulator Sebi.
- 10.38 am IST Steel Strips Wheels shares rise 4%Steel Strips Wheels Ltd shares rose nearly 45 to Rs1309.70 after the company said it has received an exports order for 110,000 truck steel Wheels from USA. The company further added that the order would generate total revenue of about $5 million in five months.
- 9.50 am IST HCL Tech shares rise over 2% on share buyback proposalHCL Technologies Ltd shares rose 2.6% to Rs 986.15 after the company said its board to meet on 12 July to consider shares buyback. The company had last year offered buy-back of shares at Rs1,000 apiece, a 17% premium over its prevailing trading price at that time. The announcement comes within a month of TCS, the country’s largest software exporter, declaring a Rs16,000 crore share buy-back programme.
- 9.33 am IST TCS shares rise ahead of Q1 earnings todayShares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 0.7% to Rs 1,900 ahead of its June quarter earnings due later today. According to 15 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post a net profit of Rs 6,985.40 crore, while revenues will be at Rs 33,966 crore.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens lower in opening tradeIndian rupee on Tuesday was trading weaker against US dollar in the opening trade ahead of key consumer price inflation data. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.80 a dollar, down 0.14% from its previous close of 68.72. The currency opened at 68.72 a dollar.Bond yields gained for the second session due to heavy supply week. The government said it will sell Rs 20,000 crore of cash management bill on Tuesday; that’s in addition to sale of Rs 18,000 crore of Tbills on Wednesday and Rs 12,000 crore of bonds on Friday. The states are scheduled to auction Rs 10,500 crore of debts on Tuesday. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.906%, from its Monday’s close of 7.891%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $719.90 million and $6.19 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.(Ravindra N. Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.55 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets gained in the morning trade, tracking gains in the US stocks. Overnight, US stocks closed higher on broad based gains. S&P 500 rose 0.88% to 2,784.■ Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is in final negotiations to acquire Mallinckrodt’s specialty generics business in the US for $850-900 million after talks resumed in May, reports The Economic Times.■ The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has demanded Rs 3,900 crore in cash and Rs 3,300 crore in bank guarantees towards one-time spectrum charges to clear the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, reports Mint. According to Business Standard, the DoT gave a conditional nod to the merger between the companies. The companies cannot operate as one till they pay the spectrum charges, the report adds.■ Shankara Building Products Ltd, an organized retailer of home improvement and building material, has appointed an investment bank to raise up to Rs300 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).■ Chemical firm SRF Ltd announced setting up of a plant in Thailand with an investment of $60 million (Rs 410 crore), reports PTI.■ IndusInd Bank Ltd and TCS Ltd are some of the notable companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
