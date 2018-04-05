Sensex, Nifty surge over 1% as US-China trade war concerns ease

On Wednesday markets declined over 2% after China said it will slap fresh retaliatory tariffs on more than 100 US products. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian markets on Thursday surged over 1%, tracking gains in the global equity markets as risk aversion eased after the US and China signalled a willingness to negotiate their trade dispute.

At 9.30am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was trading at 33,399.17, up 380.18 points, or 1.15%, while the National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty stood at 10,244.95, up 116.55 points or 1.15%.

White House’s National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said there was still time for the US to work out its trade differences with China. Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the US, also said his first choice would be to consult the US over trade, Bloomberg reported.

On Wednesday markets declined over 2% after China said it will slap fresh retaliatory tariffs on more than 100 US products, including the politically sensitive soybeans, sparking fears that an escalating trade war between the world’s largest economies could swamp some of its fastest growing ones.

Investors were keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy meeting due after 2.30pm. According to a Mint poll, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation.

Markets will also await US employment data due on Friday. The jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1% for five straight months.