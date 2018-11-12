Opec meeting: Saudi oil cut for to weigh in on rupee today

If oil prices fall it will benefit the currencies of major oil-importing emerging markets, including the Indian rupee and Turkish lira. Photo: Mint

Dubai/Sao Paulo/Singapore/Cape Town: Falling oil prices are fast becoming a catalyst for emerging markets.

Last week’s slide in crude was partly behind the weakness in the Russian ruble, Mexican peso and Malaysian ringgit, according to Societe Generale SA. With oil wallowing in a bear market, Opec and its allies gathered in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to weigh production cuts.

Saudi Arabia will export 500,000 fewer barrels a day in December than in November, taking the lead in Opec to counter the price rout battering the finances of group members and energy companies alike. While its meeting with other producers Sunday yielded no change in supply policy, Opec+ warned in a statement that it might need “new strategies”, raising the prospect of a wider and coordinated oil cut in 2019.

“Oil-importing emerging economies’ currencies would likely react negatively to a cut in Opec output given Iranian oil exports are already likely to wane over time under the impact of US sanctions,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, the Singapore-based head of foreign-exchange strategy at NatWest Markets. “In contrast, if oil prices fall it will benefit the currencies of major oil-importing emerging markets, including the Indian rupee and Turkish lira.”

The outlook for oil, a key source of revenue for Russia and Saudi Arabia, is adding a fresh twist for a market already obsessed with US Federal Reserve tightening and the US-China trade war. The prospect of any breakthrough on trade took a knock Friday when White House trade adviser Peter Navarro warned Wall Street not to pressure President Donald Trump into a quick deal.

On the domestic front, there’s a chance Mexico’s central bank will increase interest rates on Thursday after the peso clocked up its sixth weekly loss. Policy makers in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines will likely leave their benchmark rates unchanged, thanks to gains in the rupiah and the peso, according to ING Groep NV.

The ruble led a retreat in emerging market currencies last week after the Fed signalled it will keep raising rates, making Wednesday’s release of US consumer-price data the next pointer for monetary policy.

Bloomberg’s Alec D.B. McCabe and Dana Khraiche contributed to this story.