Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, SBI shares fall 2% ahead of Q1 results
BSE Sensex trades lower by 100 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 11,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Aug 10 2018. 10 52 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.50 am ISTEicher Motors shares rise 3.7% after Q1 results
- 10.33 am ISTDynamatic Technologies shares trim losses
- 9.52 am ISTSBI shares dip 2% ahead of Q1 results
- 9.30 am ISTVakrangee shares down 5%
- 9.23 am ISTJet Airways shares dive 10% as it defers Q1 results announcement
- 9.20 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.15 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.00 am ISTMarket rally was weak and driven by a few stocks
- 8.50 am ISTSensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earnings
- 8.37 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 halted their record breaking run and traded lower on Friday as global stocks came under pressure after latest geopolitical tensions. Asia stocks declined, while the yen climbed as investors assessed the impact of the latest tit-for-tat in the US-China trade war as well as US sanctions on Russia. Oil markets were torn between concerns that the trade war would stall economic growth, while US sanctions against Iran were expected to tighten supplies. Meanwhile, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 370.68 crore net on Thursday, whereas DIIs sold Rs 85.39 crore of shares, provisional data showed. Moreover, the government will release IIP data for June. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.50 am IST Eicher Motors shares rise 3.7% after Q1 resultsEicher Motors shares jumped as much as 3.76% to Rs 28,518.10 after the company on Thursday reported a 25.36% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, compared to Rs 459.62 crore a year ago. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,547.75 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs Rs 2,254.94 crore in the year-ago period.
- 10.33 am IST Dynamatic Technologies shares trim lossesDynamatic Technologies Ltd shares slumped as much as 8.35% to Rs 1,552 in early trade, but trimmed some losses to trade 2.08% lower at RS 1,658.25. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, compared to a loss of Rs 9.46 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 379 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 303 crore in the same period last year. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
- 9.23 am IST Jet Airways shares dive 10% as it defers Q1 results announcementShares of Jet Airways Ltd plunged 10% to Rs 271.55 after Jet Airways (India) Ltd. said on Thursday it has deferred publication of its quarterly results for the three months ended 30 June 2018 as certain matters are still to be closed. The company said that trading window will continue to remain closed and shall open 48 hours after publication of results. Jet did not specify the issues that needed closure. A person familiar with the decision told Mint on condition of anonymity that the board of directors is likely to consider the unaudited results on Friday. Read more
- 9.15 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading weaker against US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies amid risk aversion spurred by geopolitical tensions between the US and other countries. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.84 a dollar, down 0.24% from its previous close of 68.68. The currency opened at 68.83 a dollar and touched a low of 68.85. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $260.40 million and $5.43 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.00 am IST Market rally was weak and driven by a few stocksEquity markets set new records on Thursday, which the benchmark BSE Sensex index crossing the psychologically important level of 38,000 points. However, the rally itself was weak, and driven by a few stocks. It took the Sensex a mere nine sessions to sprint from 37,000 points to 38,000 points.Read more: Sensex continues rally, crosses 38,000-mark
- 8.50 am IST Sensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earningsWhile it may seem that the bulls are ruling Dalal Street, investors should look beyond market levels
Sensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earnings https://t.co/BCsz5JcTVz— Livemint (@livemint) August 10, 2018
- 8.37 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks closed mostly lower. S&P 500 lost 0.1% to 2,853. Asian stocks opened mixed. According to Reuters, heightened global trade tensions and currency volatility is weighing on the market.■ In a rare development, Jet Airways on Thursday deferred announcing the June quarter numbers to an unspecified late date.■ Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is building a website where car buyers can compare prices, in a direct challenge to platforms such as CarWale and CarDekho, which provide similar services.■ Eicher Motors Ltd Q1 results: The 25.3% year-on-year growth in its June quarter consolidated net profit to ₹ 576.2 crore failed to enthuse investors, given that it came a tad below consensus earnings estimates. Read more■ The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its board is looking to sell 4% of its existing holding in SBI General Insurance to a non-promoter entity through small parcel share sale, reports Business Standard.■ Reliance Communications informed the telecom department that it will furnish bank guarantees worth Rs 774 crore and sell spectrum to Reliance Jio, which will meet future liabilities associated with the airwaves, reports The Economic Times.■ The Supreme Court ordered the sale of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to investors other than promoters and offered homebuyers a seat at the table, besides clearing the decks for insolvency proceedings against its parent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.■ Earnings today: Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, and Voltas Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Fri, Aug 10 2018. 08 38 AM IST
