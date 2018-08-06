Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hits fresh record highs; HDFC AMC surges 58% on stock market debut
In Intraday trade, Sensex surged 249.09 points to a new high of 37,805.25 and the Nifty 50 jumped 66.85 points to a fresh record high of 11,427.65. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Aug 06 2018. 10 51 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.47 am ISTJet Airways shares rise 2% as management scraps salary cut plan
- 10.35 am ISTShipping Corp. of India shares fall as June-quarter loss almost doubles
- 10.12 am ISTHDFC AMC IPO shares rise over 60%
- 9.57 am ISTTitan shares rise 2% on positive Q1 earnings
- 9.43 am ISTSuzlon Energy shares down 5% after Q1 earnings
- 9.30 am ISTAlembic Pharma shares rise 3%
- 9.27 am ISTStrong gains seen for HDFC AMC IPO investors, listing today
- 9.25 am ISTBanking stocks gain
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty hit record high
- 9.07 am ISTRupee gains marginally against US dollar
- 8.50 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 surged to new record higher on Monday following strong cues from global markets. In Intraday trade, Sensex surged 249.09 points to a new high of 37,805.25 and the Nifty 50 jumped 66.85 points to a fresh record high of 11,427.65. The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity market and Asian currencies. Asian stocks rose after China’s efforts to stop sharp declines in its currency and capital flight supported wider sentiment in the region, but trade tensions between US and China limited gains. Meanwhile, DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 87.08 crore on net basis on Friday, while FIIs sold shares worth Rs 5.87 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.47 am IST Jet Airways shares rise 2% as management scraps salary cut planJet Airways India Ltd shares jumped as much as 2.09% to Rs 314.45 in the early trade after The Economic Times reported that it has decided not to go ahead with salary cuts for non management staff. The Jet Airways management had earlier this week asked a section of its employees to take up to 25% cut in their salaries as cost of operations for the airlines has been increasing on the back of rising crude and a falling rupee.
- 10.35 am IST Shipping Corp. of India shares fall as June-quarter loss almost doublesShares of Shipping Corp. of India Ltd fall 5% to Rs 61.2, their lowest since 24 July after the company’s June-quarter loss almost doubled from a year earlier. Forex loss widened to Rs 153 crore in the quarter from Rs 53.06 crore a year ago. The stock was down 31.8% this year as of last close. Reuters
- 10.12 am IST HDFC AMC IPO shares rise over 60%HDFC AMC shares of the asset manager made a strong debut today on both NSE and BSE, surging over 60% from the issue price. HDFC AMC shares rose to Rs 1,801 at day’s high on BSE, as compared to issue price of Rs 1,100. HDFC AMC’s Rs 2,800 crore IPO was open during July 25-27 and the price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share. Read more
- 9.57 am IST Titan shares rise 2% on positive Q1 earningsTitan shares rose as much as 2.24% to Rs 938.95 after the company reported a near 31%rise in its net profit for the quarter ended 30 June on increased demand and sales of all key product categories—jewellery, watches and eyewear. Titan’s standalone profit for the June quarter rose to Rs 349.17 crore from Rs 266.91 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter grew 7.40% to Rs 4,354.52 crore.Motilal Oswal: “There is no material change in our EPS estimate, as the slight downward revision in the Jewelry guidance and higher depreciation are offset by higher EBITDA margins. Jewelry business growth prospects remain robust, and Watches and now Eyewear have also started contributing to growth. High valuations are fully deserved for a business that has perhaps the best top-line growth potential in the large cap FMCG/retail space and also has improving outlook on margins. Maintain Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,130 based on 52x Jun’20E EPS (25% premium to three-year average P/E).”Dolat Capital: “Titan, being one of the largest players in the organized industry with attractive offerings, we believe it to be a clear winner of the shift from unorganised to organised. Furthermore, changing trend of buying jewellery for fashion instead of investment would enhance premiumization. We have revised our estimates upward to factor-inn Q1 performance. Maintain ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs. 1,026 (48x FY20E).”
- 9.27 am IST Strong gains seen for HDFC AMC IPO investors, listing todayHDFC AMC shares will make its stock market debut today on both BSE and NSE. HDFC AMC fixed the issue price at Rs 1,100. HDFC AMC’s Rs 2,800 crore IPO was open during July 25-27 and the price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share. Various reports suggest that the grey market operators expect shares of HDFC AMC to list with strong gains. Read more
- 9.07 am IST Rupee gains marginally against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against US dollar tracking gains in local equity and Asian currencies market. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.58 a dollar, up 0.06% from its previous close of 68.62. The currency opened at 68.57 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.762%, from its Friday’s close of 7.763%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $534.60 million and $5.69 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.50 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks closed with gains on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 2,840 on upbeat earnings. Asian stocks on the other hand opened mixed.■ Wipro Ltd said the company has entered into a settlement with National Grid US for $75 million with regard to a lawsuit filed by the energy utility major last year, reports Business Standard.■ Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is maintaining double-digit sales growth forecast for 2018-19 despite a marginal decline in July, banking on good monsoon and uptick in rural market to drive demand, reports PTI.■ Adani group on Friday emerged as the biggest winner of gas retailing licences, winning rights to sell CNG in 11 cities, including Allahabad.■ The government is likely to hike import duty on about 300 textile products to boost domestic manufacturing and create employment opportunities, reports PTI.■ Earnings today: Britannia Industries Ltd, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Monsanto India Ltd, and Parag Milk Foods Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Mon, Aug 06 2018. 08 51 AM IST
Latest News »
- IPG’s Initiative wins Dish TV India’s Rs 100 crore media account
- Honor Play to be launched in India today with gaming specs: How to watch live stream, specifications
- Workforce engagement: What we need is an app for every millennial worker
- The secret life of a millennial worker
- HDFC AMC shares jump more than 65% on debut
Mark to Market »
- Will telecom industry continue to be the goose that lays the golden egg?
- RBI industrial outlook survey no good news for manufacturing
- Pidilite sees GST-driven market share gains in Q1, but positives fully priced in
- Teamwork between NBFCs and banks a boon for small borrowers
- Apollo Tyres, Ceat, MRF betting big on rising local demand