Sebi cuts mutual fund expenses, reduces listing time

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), at its board meeting today, announced several measures to reduce investor cost. Sebi has decided to slash mutual fund expenses, reduce time period for listing of shares, approved amendments for interoperability among clearing corporations, and prepared draft framework for participation of Eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs) in the commodity derivatives market.

“The board took note of the benefits of the proposal with respect to sharing of economies of scale, lowering the cost for mutual fund investors, bringing in transparency in appropriation of expenses, and reducing misselling and churning,” Sebi said in a statement after the board meeting.

The maximum total expense ratio (TER) for equity-oriented mutual fund schemes is at 1.25% and for other than equity oriented schemes at a maximum of 1%. An additional expense of 30 basis points (bps) is allowed for penetration in B-30 (beyond 30) cities.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Addressing the media, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said the proposed KYC requirements and eligibility conditions for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were discussed by the board and a revised circular will be issued separately.

The board has approved a proposal of revisiting the public issue process for reducing the time period of listing of shares through initial public offerings (IPO). “This is a significant process reform aimed at reducing the time period for listing of issues from T+6 days to T+3 days. The compression in post-issue timelines and the consequent early listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers as well as investors. Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have early liquidity,” Sebi said.

The board has also approved amendments to Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2012, to enable interoperability among clearing corporations, based on the recommendations of the Secondary Market Advisory Committee. It said that interoperability among clearing corporations provides for linking of multiple clearing corporations. It allows participants to consolidate their clearing and settlement functions at a single clearing corporation, irrespective of the stock exchange on which the trade is executed and leads to efficient allocation of capital for market participants, thereby saving on cost as well as provide better execution of trades.

As a first step for opening up the commodity derivatives markets to foreign participants, the board has approved the regulatory framework for permitting foreign entities having actual exposure to Indian commodity markets, to participate in the domestic commodity derivatives markets.