Gold prices rise today on jewellers’ buying, silver rate falls

In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9 and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs 50 each to Rs 31,650 and Rs 31,500 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices edged higher by Rs 50 to Rs 31,650 per 10 gram on Monday on increased demand by local jewellers despite a weak trend overseas, reported PTI. Global gold prices edged lower, pressured by a strong US dollar amid prospects of higher interest rates, while global trade worries kept the precious metal supported above a six-month low hit last week.

In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9 and 99.5% purity advanced by Rs 50 each to Rs 31,650 and Rs 31,500 per 10 gram, respectively. The metal had gained Rs 30 in the previous two sessions.

Globally, spot gold rate was down 0.3% at $1,264.70 an ounce. US gold futures for August delivery were 0.3% lower at $1,266.60 per ounce.

Silver prices, however, fell by Rs 100 to Rs 40,900 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, added the report.

Global shares fell on escalating trade tensions, while the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.1% higher.

The Indian rupee traded lower against the US dollar, tracking the losses in Asian currencies amid worsening US-China trade tensions.