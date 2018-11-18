Seven of top 10 firms add over Rs70 trillion in m-cap; RIL tops chart

The gainers’ list also included HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 70,867 crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Reliance Industries (RIL).

RIL also regained the status of the most valued firm on Dalal Street, edging past India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The gainers’ list also included HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, TCS, ITC, and Infosys registered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL saw a jump of Rs 21,646.06 crore in its valuation to Rs 7,14,668.54 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose Rs 3,939.66 crore to Rs 3,65,988.02 crore and that of HDFC soared Rs 12,192.45 crore to reach Rs 3,24,235.05 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 13,385.01 crore to Rs 5,43,254.97 crore, SBI added Rs 6,514.95 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,59,080.78 crore and ICICI Bank gained Rs 7,520.86 crore to Rs 2,36,529.73 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank entered the top 10 club by advancing Rs 5,667.87 crore to Rs 2,22,656.33 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 10,337.82 crore to Rs 7,06,292.61 crore.

The m-cap of ITC fell Rs 1,224.37 crore to Rs 3,38,232.56 crore and that of Infosys declined Rs 4,805.24 crore to Rs 2,84,142.38 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 0.85% to end at 35,457.16.

