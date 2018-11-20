Bitcoin prices sink below $4,500; Ether, Ripple XRP tumble 10%

Bitcoin prices are now down nearly a third in a week.

London: Bitcoin prices continued to tumble on Tuesday, falling more than 7.5% to below $4,500. With today’s selloff, prices of Bitcoins, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, is down nearly a third in a week as a selloff in digital currencies intensified across the board. Bitcoin is now trading at $4,354.20, its lowest level on the Bitstamp exchange since October 2017. Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply. Ethereum’s ether lost 10% and Ripple’s XRP was down 13% in a largely sentiment-driven slide.

After months of relative stability, cryptocurrency traders have been left reeling by a sudden market downturn in November. Digital assets have now lost almost $700 billion of market value since crypto-mania peaked in January, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Trading on futures markets, where investors can bet against Bitcoin, has soared.

While the trigger for the latest sell-off is unclear, it has coincided with a “ hard fork” of Bitcoin Cash. The move, which split the offshoot of the original Bitcoin into two, has underscored the sometimes chaotic nature of a crypto community racked by infighting.

Regulatory concerns have also weighed on sentiment. On Friday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced civil penalties against two cryptocurrency companies that didn’t register their initial coin offerings as securities. And on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the US Justice Department is investigating whether last year’s epic rally was fueled in part by manipulation, with traders driving up Bitcoin with Tether - a popular but controversial digital token.

The combined open interest in Bitcoin futures on exchanges run by CME Group Inc. and Cboe Global Markets Inc. swelled to the equivalent of 22,266 Bitcoins on Monday, an all-time high. Volume in the contracts, which allow institutional investors to profit from declines in cryptocurrencies, jumped to the highest level since July.