Rupee gains for 3rd session against US dollar
At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.60 a dollar, up 0.10% from its previous close of 68.67
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday strengthened for third sessions against US dollar tracking gains in local equity and Asian currencies market. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.60 a dollar, up 0.10% from its previous close of 68.67. The currency opened at 68.63 a dollar.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.76%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.787%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.44% or 163.91 points to 37,148.55. Since January, it has gained 9%.
So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $1.01 million and $6.05 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading higher. China Offshore was up 0.3%, Japanese yen 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.11%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.15%, China renminbi 0.11%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.691, down 0.1% from its previous close of 94.785.
