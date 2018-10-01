Personal loan interest rates: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Yes Bank
Here are some personal loan rates and other costs of the top private and public sector banks in India.
Last Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 11 40 AM IST
Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today, and unlike other loan products such as to buy a house or pay for an education, the process involved is simple.
But you must note that the interest rates are much higher than, say, for a car loan. This is because personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that the loan is not backed by any asset.
The loan amount and interest rate depend on parameters such as your income, credit, repayment capacity, and others. As personal loans come with high interest rates, continuous default will put you on a downward spiral.
Here are some of the lowest personal loan interest rates offered by various banks.
First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 11 36 AM IST
More From Money »
- SBI’s new ATM cash withdrawal limit: 5 things to know
- Oil extends longest quarterly rally in a decade on supply risks
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- Why IL&FS may not be out of the woods