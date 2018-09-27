Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Aviation stocks fall
The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 trade marginally higher led by IT, PSU banks and auto stocks. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 09 33 AM IST
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher on Thursday amid mixed cues from global markets. Shares of aviation and consumer durable companies declined after the government on Wednesday increased import duties on 19 non-essential items. The rupee also strengthened against the US dollar. In global markets, Asian stocks fluctuated as investors assessed commentary from the Federal Reserve that reaffirmed the US economy is strong enough to warrant another interest-rate increase by the end of this year. The dollar was steady, while oil prices rose, lifted by looming US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.25 am IST Aviation, consumer durable stocks fall as govt hikes import dutiesAviation stocks fell further after the government announced 5% increase in tariffs on jet fuels. Jet Airways India Ltd fell 4%, Indigo 4%, SpiceJet Ltd 2.2%.Consumer durable companies trading lower after the government announced increase in tariffs air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and footwear between 10% to 25%. Votas Ltd fell 4%, Havells India Ltd 2%, Whirlpool of India Ltd 2%, Symphony 0.5%. Read more
- 9.17 am IST Rupee strengthens against dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened against the US dollar after the government increased tariffs on imported goods to narrow current account deficit. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72.40 a dollar, up 0.30% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.62. The home currency opened at 72.41 per dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.04%, below its previous close of 8.072%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Read more
- 9.05 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold rates edge upOil prices rose by 1% as investors focused on the prospect of tighter markets due to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, which are set to be implemented in November. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $82.17 per barrel at 7.03am, up by 83 cents, or 1% from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $72.41 a barrel, up 84 cents, or 1.2% from their last settlement.Gold prices edged up early, supported as investors looked for bargains after the metal fell to a two-week low in the previous session following a U.S. interest rate hike. Spot gold had risen 0.2% to $1,196.21 an ounce as of 6.30am. On Wednesday, the metal touched its lowest since Sept. 11 at $1,190.13 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,200.40 an ounce.London copper prices extended declines into a fourth session after a U.S. interest rate hike pushed the dollar higher and as industrial profits in top metals consumer China grew at their slowest pace since March. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $6,257 a tonne as of 7.30am. Shanghai lead tumbled 1.8%, while nickel and aluminium both fell almost 1%. Reuters
- 8.57 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and left intact its plans to steadily tighten monetary policy, as it forecast that the US economy would enjoy at least three more years of growth. ■ US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following a monetary policy announcement sent interest rates lower and bank stocks along with them. Asia markets were mixed on Thursday on the back of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation after the central bank decided to increase interest rates.■ BSE Ltd has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) approval to launch delivery based futures contract in gold for 1 kg and silver for 30 kg, the exchange said in a filing late.■ Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. has extended its initial public offer to 1 October, from Wednesday, the state-run company said in a filing.■ Crisis-hit Jet Airways has told its pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and senior management team that part of their August salaries will be paid by 9 October, according to a communication.■ Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has not sought any funds from State Bank of India (SBI), the bank’s chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Wednesday.■ Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Indian Bank will offload their entire stakes in information services and data analytics firm Experian, according to a bid document released Wednesday.■ The government approved a Rs 4,500 crore package for the sugar industry that includes over two-fold jump in production assistance to cane growers and transport subsidy to mills for export up to 5 million tonnes in the marketing year 2018-19, sources said. ■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise interest rates in early October, despite relatively tame inflation, to prop up a retreating rupee, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also trimmed their near-term growth forecasts.■ Meanwhile, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 809.95 crore on net basis on Wednesdaym while DIIs purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,555.44 crore, provisional data showed. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Thu, Sep 27 2018. 08 57 AM IST
