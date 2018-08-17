The RBI rate hike looks opportune given that the rupee has plunged to its historic lows in the last two weeks and has lost 10% of its value since January. https://t.co/syWfOdExYG— Livemint (@livemint) August 17, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 260 points, Nifty above 11450, ITC, RIL top gainers
BSE Sensex trades higher by 200 points, while the Nifty 50 inches near 11,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Aug 17 2018. 09 58 AM IST
- 9.57 am ISTDLF shares rise on brokerage upgrade
- 9.30 am ISTMetal stocks trade higher
- 9.25 am ISTMaruti Suzuki shares gain 1% on price hike
- 9.22 am ISTJet Airways to approve Q1 results next week, shares rise 3%
- 9.18 am ISTSenses, Nifty open higher
- 9.05 am ISTRBI MPC minutes show its ready for trade wars, global market turmoil
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Friday following positive cues from global markets. Asian shares edged higher after China and US agreed to hold their first trade talks since June next week and as the Turkish lira extended gains from its record low earlier this week. Oil prices were on the defensive, on a weakening outlook for crude demand despite their gains in part to a recovery in global shares. Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee expressed their concerns about meeting the medium-term inflation target, given that headline inflation had been above the 4% target for seven out of the past eight months. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.25 am IST Maruti Suzuki shares gain 1% on price hikeShares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1% to Rs 9278 after the company said it hiked prices of its vehicles by up to ₹6,100 in order to partially offset increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates. The new prices are effective from Thursday, it added. MSI sells a range of vehicles from entry level Alto 800 to mid-sized sedan Ciaz. These were priced between ₹2.51 lakh and ₹11.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) before the hike.
- 9.22 am IST Jet Airways to approve Q1 results next week, shares rise 3%Jet Airways shares rose as much as 2.81% to Rs 308.90 after the company said its board of directors will consider its June quarter results on 27 August after having deferred once, the company informed stock exchanges on Friday. Jet’s management had previously deferred consideration of the quarterly results as management needed more time to finalise accounts. The company’s audit committee did not recommend financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters.
- 9.05 am IST RBI MPC minutes show its ready for trade wars, global market turmoilThe RBI rate hike looks opportune given that the rupee has plunged to its historic lows in the last two weeks and has lost 10% of its value since January
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks closed higher on Thursday on renewed hope that a resolution to a trade dispute with China could be on the horizon. Investors also cheered strong quarterly results from Walmart and Cisco Systems. Asia markets traded in positive territory on Friday following a strong lead in from Wall Street.■ Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee expressed their concerns about meeting the medium-term inflation target, given that headline inflation had been above the 4% target for seven out of the past eight months, according to the minutes of the meeting. ■ JSW Steel Ltd has submitted a resolution plan of ₹19,700 crore to the committee of creditors of debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL).■ India’s crude oil import bill is likely to surge by about $26 billion in 2018-19 as rupee falling to a record low has made buying of oil from overseas costlier, government officials said.■ Markets regulator Sebi drastically cut the timeline for listing of debt securities to six days from 12 days at present, in order to make the existing process of issuance of such securities simpler and cost effective.■ Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) hiked prices of its vehicles by up to ₹6,100 in order to partially offset increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.■ Shares of realty firm HDIL continued their rally for the second straight session on Thursday, zooming nearly by 20% on robust performance in June quarter earnings.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)With inputs from Reuters, agencies
First Published: Fri, Aug 17 2018. 08 41 AM IST
