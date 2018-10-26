Sebi proposes easier listing norms for startups

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: To make listing on bourses more attractive for startups, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday came out with a new set of proposals, which will allow more investor categories, relax shareholding norms and reduce trading lot amount.

The market regulator has mooted changes to the framework of Institutional Trading Platform (ITP), which had not seen much traction, even though it was put in place in August 2015.

Since the framework failed to evince interest, Sebi came up with certain recommendations through a discussion paper in July 2016 to make the platform more accessible.

The market regulator constituted a group in June 2018 to review the ITP framework and identified the areas requiring further changes. Issuing the draft papers on Friday, the regulator proposed to rename the ITP as Innovators Growth Platform (IGP).

In order to be eligible for listing on the ITP, Sebi proposed increasing the category of eligible investors when it came to shareholding before listing. It proposed that 25% of the pre-issue capital should be held by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) or other regulated entities or accredited investors for at least two years. Out of this, not more than 10% should be held by accredited investors.

Besides, QIBs, family trusts with networth of more than Rs 500 crore, category III foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) should be made eligible. Sebi also proposed that entities with pooled investment funds and minimum assets under management of $150 million and those from a jurisdiction signatory to the International Organisation of Securities Commission’s Multilateral MoU should qualify for holding 25% of the pre-issue capital.

The market watchdog defined accredited investor as an individual with total gross income of Rs 50 lakh annually and one who had a minimum liquid net worth of Rs 5 crore or any body corporate with net worth of Rs 25 crore.

The regulator also suggested tweaking the share allocation limit in entities listed on the platform. It ruled out any minimum reservation of allocation to any specific category of investors, and said the allocation should be on a proportionate basis. At present, 75% of the net offer to the public should be allocated to institutional investors and the remaining 25% to non-institutional investors.

In case of discretionary share allotment to individual institutional investors, the watchdog proposed allocating investors on a proportionate basis, without any reservation. At present, the ceiling is 10% of the issue size for discretionary allotment. The regulator also proposed to do away with the current requirement that no person, individually or collectively, should have more than 25% of the listed entity’s post-issue capital.

According to the discussion paper, the minimum trading lot should be reduced to Rs 2 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh. Besides, the minimum number of allottees will be decreased to 50 from the current 200 and the minimum lock-in period of six months for the entire pre-issue capital will be made applicable on all categories of shareholders.

Sebi also proposed that the new platform be designated as a main board platform for startups with an option to trade under regular category after completion of one year of listing. At present, an entity listed on the ITP can migrate to the main board after expiry of three years from the date of listing.

The discussion paper on the review of framework for the ITP is open to public comments till November 16. It has been prepared after taking into consideration recommendations of the Sebi constituted Group, Primary Market Advisory Committee and market participants’ feedback.

