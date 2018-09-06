Asian stocks head for 1-year low
Emerging market currencies gain on expectations of higher interest rates in economies, including Indonesia
Sydney: Asian stocks fell, with a regional benchmark heading for the lowest close in a year as investors contemplate the risk of weaker growth thanks to woes in emerging-markets. The yen gained.
With expectations building of higher interest rates in economies including Indonesia, Asian emerging currencies opened higher Wednesday, with the rupiah leading gains. A tumble in US tech shares overnight, thanks to executives of some heavyweights facing increased scrutiny on Capitol Hill, made for a poor tone in Asia. Japanese and Australian shares dropped, though South Korea bucked the trend. Ten-year Treasury yields held at 2.90%.
Investors remained focused on the sell-off in emerging markets. Prominent voices on Wall Street are also warning that US stocks face headwinds — Citigroup Inc. cited sentiment levels as it cautioned that another pullback may be in the offing and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said elevated valuations and a tightening labor market have driven the firm’s bull/bear market indicator to alarming highs.
“Contagion is a normal reaction,” George Boubouras, director at Salter Brothers Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. While valuations are compelling, “they’re going to become more compelling as it spreads a little bit further in the rout.”
Read how the birthplace of the Asian crisis in 1990s has become a haven during turmoil
Elsewhere, the British pound held gains after being whipsawed amid Brexit discussions. Gold climbed, while West Texas Intermediate oil held below $70 a barrel on concerns about a stockpile buildup. Bitcoin fell after a report that Goldman Sachs was said to delay setting up a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.
More From Money »
- Birthplace of Asian crisis becomes haven in emerging-market rout
- Bitcoin prices sink 10% as cryptocurrencies suffer another sudden drop
- Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of Coke/Pepsi from market
- Latest bank FD rates: What ICICI , HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank offer
- Top mutual fund schemes to invest in
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Coal India’s low volume growth in August is no reason for concern
- PMI: Margin pressures to rise for manufacturers, service providers
- Why rising bond yields should worry now more than before
- The Indian rupee, IT stocks and the quandary of sell-side research
- Green shoots in cement sector may wilt on construction ban in several states