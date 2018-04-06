Opening bell: US-China trade moves weigh on global equities; IndiGo, RCom in news

Asian stocks mixed in morning trade. Photo: Mint

Asian stocks mixed in morning trade

Asian markets opened mixed. Stocks wavered after the US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods. Read more.

SFIO seeks permission to probe L&T

The Serious Fraud Investigations Office (SFIO) has asked its parent, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, if it can probe L&T and its subsidiaries, over allegations of misappropriation of funds and bank loans, reports The Hindu Business Line.

IndiGo no longer interested in acquiring Air India

IndiGo, run by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, said that it will not bid to acquire divestment-bound Air India’s entire airline business as its interest only lay in the national carrier’s international operations and subsidiary Air India Express. Read more.

Supreme Court paves the way for sale of RCom assets

In a partial relief to Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), the Supreme Court cancelled a March order of the Bombay high court that had rejected the company’s appeal of an order from an arbitration tribunal barring the sale or transfer of its assets.

Indian Terrain eyes 20% growth

Menswear brand Indian Terrain is eyeing a 20% growth for at least two years as it expands retail footprint in North, East and Central India, reports The Hindu Business Line. The focus is now on tier-II and other prime markets, the report adds.