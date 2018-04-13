Ashok Leyland shares gain 3% on defence ministry contract win

Ashok Leyland has bagged a contract from the ministry of defence for supplying HMV 10x10 to carry Smerch Rockets, with an initial order worth over Rs100 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd on Friday closed over 3% higher on winning a contract from the defence ministry for supplying high mobility vehicles.

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland said it has bagged a contract from the ministry of defence (MoD) for supplying high mobility 10x10 vehicles (HMV 10x10) to carry Smerch Rockets, with an initial order worth over Rs100 crore.

Following the announcement, Ashok Leyland shares opened at Rs145.10 apiece and touched an intra-day high of Rs150.30, up 3.72% over the previous closing price.

At the end of today’s trade, the stock was quoted at Rs145.45, up 3.14% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs145.90 and touched an intra-day high of Rs150.55. The shares finally ended at Rs149.30, up 2.89%.

READ | Market Wrap: Sensex gains 91 points, Nifty at 10,480, SBI, Axis Bank top losers

Ashok Leyland’s HMV 10x10 has been fully developed in India and order will end a long search by the Indian Army, which have been looking for HMV 10x10s to carry the Smerch Rockets, the company said in a statement.

This will pave Ashok Leyland’s way for newer opportunities in providing mobility platforms for other missile carriers, missile launchers, modular bridges and other critical loads, said Amandeep Singh, head of defence at Ashok Leyland.