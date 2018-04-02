BSE to auction investment limits for Rs11,000 crore government bonds

The auction will be conducted on BSE’s bid exchange platform on Tuesday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits for foreign investors to purchase government bonds worth over Rs11,000 crore on Tuesday.

The auction for investment limits for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent past. The auction will be conducted on BSE’s bid exchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours, the bourse said in a notice on Monday.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs11,045 crore) for FPI will be conducted on 3 April, 2018 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” BSE said.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for government debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs13,071 crore by FPIs as against Rs10,979 crore on offer.