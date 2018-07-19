New 100 rupee currency note in lavender colour to be issued soon
The new 100 rupee currency note comes in an attractive lavender colour with the motif of ‘Rani-ki-Vav’ depicting the country’s rich cultural heritage
New Delhi: Paying tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage, Rs 100 currency notes will soon come in a new design and a fresh lavender colour. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced that the new Rs 100 denomination currency note will soon be made available at banks. Part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series of banknotes, the new denomination prominently carries the motif of ‘Rani-Ki-Vav’ (The Queen’s Stepwell), a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gujarat.
All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase, says RBI.
Here are some interesting features about the new Rs 100 note:
The new Rs 100 note features a windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘Bharat’ in Hindi and RBI with colour shift on the front side. Colour of the thread also changes from green to blue when the note is tilted.
The back side of the note displays a photograph of ‘Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell). Located at Patan in Gujarat, the heritage site was initially built as a memorial to a king in the 11th century AD.
For visually-impaired, the note has intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides.
RBI to issue new Rs 100 notes in #lavender colour; the new denomination will have the motif of ‘Rani ki vav" – a stepwell located on the banks of Saraswati river in Gujarat"s Patan.— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 19, 2018
All Rs 100 banknotes issued earlier will also continue to be legal tender pic.twitter.com/ePNWddkoQL
The note features a Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks.
On the front side, the currency note has a see through register with denominational numeral 100.
The denomination numeral 100 is written in both Hindi and Devnagari with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre.
More From Money »
- Global market calm at risk as commodities sink into correction
- Bharat Innovation Fund hits first close of $100 million venture fund
- Gold prices recover from 5-month low, silver rates fall
- Higher cane price crushes hopes of sugar mills
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Novartis to pay as much as $1 billion for skin drug rights
- 5 things to know about Rani-ki-Vav featured in new Rs 100 note
- Aircel-Maxis case: CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram, his son Karti
- Global market calm at risk as commodities sink into correction
- Nokia 3.1 launched in India, plans to take on budget smartphones with attractive offers
Mark to Market »
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself
- UltraTech Cement: No respite from cost pressures
- Mindtree sees strong revenues but client concentration remains high
- Bandhan Bank’s share defies gravity as growth story is intact
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey