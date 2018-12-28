Rupee opens higher against US dollar

The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.27% from its previous close of 7.276%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar on Friday, tracking gains in its Asian peers as a government shutdown in the US weighs on the dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70.06 a dollar, up 0.42% from its Thursday’s close of 70.36. The rupee opened at 70.06 a dollar. Dollar fell to the lowest in a week amid concern a US government shutdown will extend into next year and as traders cut bets on further Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.27% from its previous close of 7.276%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Overnight, crude oil prices fell over 3.5%. Oil slumped nearly 35% from its four year high in October. So far this year it is down nearly 15%.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.72% to 35,907.70 points. Year to date, it is up 5%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.85%, while foreign investors have sold $4.61 billion and $6.84 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Thai Baht was up 0.39%, Japanese yen 0.34%, Philippines peso 0.26%, Malaysian ringgit 0.21%, Taiwan dollar 0.19%, China renminbi 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, China Offshore 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.352, down 0.13% from its previous close of 96.481.

(Bloomberg contributed to this story)